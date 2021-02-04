KENTLAND — A Goodland teen was airlifted to an Indianapolis burn center after a fiery two-vehicle crash on US 41 at CR 1700S (1 mile south of Kentland) Feb. 3
According to the Newton County Sheriff's Department, around 10:38 a.m. the Newton County 9-1-1 center received multiple reports of a two-vehicle crash.
The preliminary investigation by the NCSD indicates a 2003 Audi passenger car, driven by a 19-year-old Goodland man, was disabled (unknown reason) in the passing lane of US 41. The Audi was struck from the rear by a northbound Ford pickup truck, driven by a 50-year-old Fowler woman.
The crash resulted in an immediate fire. The driver of the Ford along with good Samaritans pulled the 19-year-old from the fire. He was flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis burn center. His status is unknown at this time.
The names of the drivers are not being released at this time as this is an active investigation.
Northbound US 41 was closed for about an hour until one lane could be opened.
Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact Sgt. Wilson at 219-474-6081 ext 3110.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Newton County 9-1-1, Newton County EMS, Kentland Fire, Benton County EMS, Indiana State Police and STAT FLIGHT.