GOODLAND — During a brief dedication ceremony Sept. 17, the Goodland First Baptist Church recognized the heroism of first responders in the south Newton County area.
"Our heroes have two important qualities," said Goodland First Baptist Church Pastor Bob Rawlins. "First, they possess patient preparedness for any emergency and second, a willingness to respond immediately when the need arises. COVID-19 and the local flood, we recently experienced, confirmed their willingness to serve under difficult circumstances. We wish to recognize and express our gratitude to local medical staff, law enforcement officers, fire department members, church volunteers, government personnel, school staff, parent volunteers, and local citizens who came forward to fill the gaps and provide assistance to those in need and in crisis. We also recognize the work of several area service clubs. We are fortunate to have citizens who display the American spirit of generosity, friendship, and unselfishness as depicted in the heroism of the 9/11 Responders who put others before self, and whose anniversary we just commemorated."
A banner was put up in Foster Park near US 24 thanking the first responders, including several who were in attendance for the dedication ceremony.
"Our first responders may have different creeds, and guidelines they live by, but one thing we recognize in their labors: the prevenient and mysterious presence of God," added Rawlins. "It is with humility we share with our south Newton County neighbors gratitude to a host of unselfish people."