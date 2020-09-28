KENTLAND —Getting into the groove with the 'new normal' — Fitting words expressed by South Newton Elementary Principal, Miss Amber DeYoung, in her report to the Board of School Trustees Monday, September 21. DeYoung also expressed appreciation to her staff and the collective school community for all of the adjustments they have been made to make the school year work.
She continued her accolades for the parents and teachers for their flexibility, positivity, and patience in making school doable for all learners and school days, whether remote or in-person. Earlier in the month, South Newton had three virtual learning days that went very well according to a survey DeYoung sent to teachers and parents. DeYoung said she is very proud of her teachers for the innovative ways they are working with and teaching students. The invaluable help from the paraprofessionals ties it all together; “We couldn’t do it without them,” said DeYoung.
Middle School Principal, Mrs. Tansey Mulligan, reported that they are, “Super happy to have after school clubs back up and running!” She thanked John and Cathy Cassidy for contributing to the middle school STEM club to make it workable for students this year. Thanks to the Cassidys, there is enough equipment that each student can have his or her own complete robot.
Mulligan also spoke about the fall testing for NWEA and how important that data is for the school. Students have not had any testing since last winter so Mulligan is eager to get the results.
The high school just completed Homecoming week, a bit differently than in past years, but still engaging and fun for students. While not all of the festivities were feasible, the classes still competed in spirit contests – pre-recorded game shows, dress up days, a virtual scavenger hunt, and powderpuff complete with very hairy cheerleaders. Mr. Keller and Mr. Fenters did an outstanding job with all of the recorded events to make the week enjoyable and safe.
Mr. Ryan Smith, South Newton High School’s Principal, additionally reported regarding the virtual learning days, that the process was 100% better than the eLearning. The virtual or remote learning features real time classes, live with the teacher, which is far superior to the faceless interaction of eLearning.
Superintendent Casey Hall stated how much he appreciates all of the tremendous efforts by the teachers – they are truly going above and beyond every day! Hall said that as an administrative team, they are trying to work through COVID situations with as little disruption as possible. Nurse McCarthy has been phenomenal, as are the office, custodial, and maintenance staff members. Kim Durham, county health department director, has also been an excellent resource and advisor.
Friday, October 16th will be the public hearing for the proposed school budget for the next calendar year. October 22nd will be virtual conference day for South Newton Schools. Miss DeYoung said the elementary has a goal of 100% attendance. The middle and high schools will have conferences by appointment, or open conferences from 5 to 7. Remember that all conferences this year will be conducted by phone or virtual interaction.