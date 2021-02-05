BROOK — Newton County’s native son, George Ade, left a rich legacy. As a journalist he created a literary style from his over 400 “Fables in Slang”. As a playwright he still holds the rare achievement of having three different plays on Broadway at the same time. He is also considered the father of the American musical. As a political writer, his introduction of the Sultan of Sulu was a landmark statement about the gunboat diplomacy in the Philippines. As a philanthropist he supported his Alma Mater, Purdue University, with a significant contribution to the student union and with David Ross provided the ground for Ross-Ade stadium.
But for all of his accomplishments and notoriety do his works have any relevance today? Ade’s journalism still speaks of a style that is a bit out of style today-gentle humor and satire. We would all be better served to take a lesson. His plays and musicals are still performed today as recently as 2018 “The County Chairman” was performed in New York in 1999. His music and lyrics were highlighted in a 2018 Kentland Production.
The popularity of Ade’s “Sultan of Sulu” is an unusual example about how a politically explosive topic can be popular on both sides of the aisle. The musical lampoons the gunboat diplomacy of the Philippine’s by civilizing the population through the medium of 24 martinis. Ade went on to write 16 essays portraying the aggressive evangelists for colonial style occupation to “civilize” unenlightened cultures who eventually adopted the ways of those they were to convert. Ade aligned with more aggressive “anti-imperialists” such as Andrew Carnegie and Mark Twain, against the expansionist minded Theodore Roosevelt, Henry Cabot Lodge, and William Howard Taft. This story was documented in the 2017 best seller by Stephen Kinzer in his book “The True Flag”.
It is remarkable that with Ade’s sympathies toward the independence of the islanders that he maintained such good graces in the Republican Party as to host Taft’s presidential campaign kickoff in 1908. In 2019 the Indiana Historical Bureau dedicated a marker to memorialize this momentous event.
Ade was honored in December of 2019 with inclusion on the Wall of Legends at the Northwest Indiana Welcome Center, along with luminaries such astronaut Frank Borman, Jean Shephard(A Christmas Story), Actor Karl Malden, author Lew Wallace, Dr. Scholl, The Tuskegee Airman and many others.
In 2020 the two volume book, “Plays Worth Remembering”, was published with over $100,000 in sales in its first year. Sometimes it is easy to overlook the accomplishments and contributions of those who hail from our own back yard. But from George Ade we still have a great to learn and appreciate.
George Ade’s home in Brook, Hazelden Estate, is preparing for a restoration. It is also on the National Register of Historic Homes. In the meantime, it continues to be one of Newton County’s premier cultural centerpieces. Tours are available by appointment. If interested contact the Brook Library to arrange a time.