LIBRARIES TO CLOSE FOR STAFF DEVELOPMENT
Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn Libraries will be closed all day on Friday, November 13th, 2020, as staff gather to train and learn new skills.
“We normally meet for half a day for these trainings, but with COVID-19 and our quarantine earlier this year we have not met as a staff. We have a great deal of material to discuss,” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich.
All libraries will open for business at 9:30 on Saturday, November 14th.
Book and AV return slots will be available, and no fines will be charged for this day. Please direct questions to Mary K Emmrich, 219/992-3490.
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is hosting Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytimes on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every week!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature based fun for listeners! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to watch these fun programs.
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for November 2020 will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in the Community Room of the Roselawn Library, located at 94421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
MEDICARE 101 AVAILABLE VIA ZOOM
We are not offering public programs at this time, but we know the need for information goes on, particularly about Medicare.
We have offered in-person programs from LifeSmart Senior Services in the past, and they have come up with a way to continue to educate our patrons who have or are eligible for Medicare. Online programs using Zoom are available on the following days in September:
ZOOM DAYS AND TIMES
- Wednesdays: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
- Fridays: 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET
- Saturdays: 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET
Please call (219) 713-2996 or (219) 296-8695for a Meeting ID and Password. LifeSmart is able to accommodate patrons who utilize WebEx or Skype, as well. Please contact them for more information.
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
LIBRARY REMAINS TO PHASE 5 OF COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN
The Library system began Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response plan on Saturday, September 26th. While community rooms remain closed and the Libraries will not be providing programming, all computer workstations are open and available to use, and the Library has increased its bandwidth and enhanced its Wi-Fi capacity to extend into parking lots. Study rooms are open for use by small groups (4 or less) during normal business hours, as well.
“Our goal here is to help our patrons meet their recreational and informational needs while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and mask mandates,” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich.
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us
KAHOOT! ON FACEBOOK
Newton County Public Library is offering some trivia fun via Kahoot! Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform that allows use to make and share trivia games. In the past we have offered trivia nights with Kahoot!, which is easily downloaded to most devices.
Now, we will be offering Kahoot! for fun via our Facebook page, by searching “@NewtonCountyPublicLibrary” on Facebook! Join the fun of Kahoot! trivia by trying our Indiana trivia challenge!