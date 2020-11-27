LETTERS TO SANTA
Santa Claus has made a special delivery of North Pole Mailboxes to Lake Village, Morocco, and Roselawn Libraries, along with some special holiday surprises!
Parents may bring boys and girls to any one of the three Libraries to pick up a special treat from Santa, along with letter forms, holiday envelopes and North Pole stamps to write their letters to Santa. When their letters are complete they need to mail them in the North Pole Mailboxes that Santa brought to the Libraries.
Children need to be sure that they use their return addresses so that Santa may send them replies! The last day that these special North Pole Mailboxes will work will be Monday December 21st, 2020.
Visit Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn Libraries during December to pick up some Christmas cheer!
VIRTUAL STORYTIME AVAILABLE ONLINE
Newton County Public Library is hosting Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytime on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers – a new video engagement is available every Wednesday!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature-based fun for listeners! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to watch these fun programs.
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for December 2020 will be held on Monday, December 21st, 2020, at 5:30 PM virtually via Zoom.
Interested parties may join this meeting at the following link:
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
STUDY ROOMS AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.
TAKE IT AND MAKE IT ORNAMENT AVAILABLE
We re not able to offer in-person adult craft programs at this time, but we can offer fun “take it and make it” ornament kits for this holiday season!
Visit Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn Libraries and ask for a holiday bear Christmas ornament kit – the kit includes the pieces and parts to make an adorable cut wood bear to decorate your Christmas tree!
These kits are available, one per person, while our supplies last. Have a Merry Christmas from Newton County Public Library!
WINTER READING CHALLENGE FOR ADULTS
Snuggle up with a good book and join our Winter Reading Challenge! Adultts who register with BeanStack, our online reading challenge software, and then read at least 4 books between December 1st and December 31st will be entered to into a drawing for prizes!
BeanStack allows us to provide this program in a contact-free environment.
Patrons may register by visiting Lake Village, Morocco or Roselawn Libraries, or online at www.newton.beanstack.org
Patrons with questions or who need help creating a BeanStack account may call or visit any or three locations. Lake Village is located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village, and the phone number is 992-3490. Patrons may call Morocco Community Library at 219/285-2664 or visit the Library at 205 South West Street in Morocco. Roselawn Library is location at 4421 East State Road 10 in Roselawn, or patrons my call 219/345-2010.
LIBRARY REMAINS AT PHASE 5 OF COVID-19 RESPONSE PLAN
The Library system began Phase 5 of its COVID-19 response plan on Saturday, September 26th. While community rooms remain closed and the Libraries will not be providing programming, all computer workstations are open and available to use, and the Library has increased its bandwidth and enhanced its Wi-Fi capacity to extend into parking lots. Study rooms are open for use by small groups (4 or less) during normal business hours, as well.
“Our goal here is to help our patrons meet their recreational and informational needs while continuing to follow social distancing guidelines and mask mandates,” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich. “We may need to alter our plans in the future, but for now we will remain open for our patrons.”
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at director@newton.lib.in.us