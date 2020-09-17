VIRTUAL STORYTIME BEGINS ON SEPT. 9
Newton County Public Library is hosting Storytime an all new way! Parents may access our virtual Storytimes on Facebook or the on the Library’s website for their preschoolers!
Storytime is a series of engaging programs with stories, songs, and activities for children ages 3 to 5 years –Library staff will present all sorts of literature based fun for listeners! Be sure to visit the Library’s Facebook page or the Library’s website (www.newton.lib.in.us) to watch these fun programs.
LIBRARIES REMAIN AT PHASE 4.5 N COVID-19 RESPONSE
The Newton County Public Library will remain on Phase 4.5 of its phased reopening plan. Lake Village, Morocco and Roselawn Libraries will be open regular hours.
“This phase of reopening does not permit groups or organizations to use our community rooms, but our study rooms are available” stated Library Director Mary K. Emmrich.
“Our step-by-step reopening plan is designed to ensure the health and safety of our staff and our patrons. I know we will all be relieved when we are able to assume full, normal operations, but we are grateful for patrons’ patience as we phase in our services.”
Other highlights to this plan include:
• Fees will be charged for copying, printing, and faxing
• No count of patrons in facilities will be monitored
• Curbside delivery will be available for those requesting it
• SRCS, Evergreen transits, and ILL services will be available for public
• Patron services available will include materials check out, holds, copies, faxes, computer use (only even-numbers computers will be available to use to allow for distancing)
People with questions about the Library’s COVID-19 response, or any Library services should contact Library Director Mary K. Emmrich at 219/992-3490, or via email at
NCPL BOARD OF TRUSTEES TO MEET
The Newton County Public Library Board of Trustees meetings are held on the 3rd Monday of each month. The regular Board meeting for October 2020 will be held on Monday, October 19th, 2020, at 5:30 PM in Kocoshis Community Room of the lake Village Memorial Township Library, located at 9444 N 315 W in Lake Village.
Newton County Public Library Board meetings are open to the public. For further information, contact Mary K. Emmrich, Director, Newton County Public Library, 219/992-3490.
MEDICARE 101 AVAILABLE VIA ZOOM
We are not offering public programs at this time, but we know the need for information goes on, particularly about Medicare.
We have offered programs from LifeSmart Senior Services in the past, and they have come up with a way to continue to educate our patrons who have or are eligible for Medicare. Online programs using Zoom are available on the following days in September:
ZOOM DAYS AND TIMES
Wednesdays: 6:00 PM CT / 7:00 PM ET
Fridays: 9:30 AM CT / 10:30 AM ET
Saturdays: 3:30 PM CT / 4:30 PM ET
Please call (219) 713-2996 or (219) 296-8695for a Meeting ID and Password. LifeSmart is able to accommodate patrons who utilize WebEx or Skype, as well. Please contact them for more information.
STUDY ROOMS NOW AVAILABLE
Newton County Public Library’s small study rooms, seating 2 to 4 people, are now available for use.
These rooms are used for tutoring, small group meetings, and as visitation points. Patrons may arrange to use these rooms by calling Lake Village at 219/992-3490, Morocco at 219/285-2664, or Roselawn at 219/345-2010.