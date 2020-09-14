MOROCCO — The Freedom Riders Chapter 3 out of Roselawn rode out on a rainy and windy day to help the Newton County Community Services’ Food Pantry Sept. 12.
The food drive/charity event was organized by Jennifer Cullet, who is a member of the Freedom Riders Chapter 3 and also works at NCCS.
“The Freedom Riders are here to help veterans or anyone in need,” said Cullet. “We know there are a lot of people in need right now, and we want to do our part to help out.”
Close to 20 motorcycles took part in the event and Cullett thinks with better weather the number would have been much higher.
“The turnout was decent for the first year, but the weather didn’t help,” added Cullett.
Freedom Riders Chapter 3 will be putting on another event Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Roselawn American Legion Post. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and kickstands up at 11 a.m.
“We do our best in trying to raise money for local causes and local people,” added Cullett. “We are looking to turn some of these rides into annual events.”
About the Freedom Riders
The Freedom Riders are a patriotic group of motorcyclists founded on the principles of true friendship, selfless giving, and the chance to honor those who have sacrificed so much for America. The Freedom Riders are a charitable organization with goals to be ambassadors of goodwill in their community and to American military men and women, first responders, and their families.