BROOK — Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner Nov 26, from 11:30-1:30 and it is open to all at the First Christian Church in Brook, located at 105 W Broadway St. A free will offering will be accepted.
The meal will feature turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green beans, corn, cranberry sauce, rolls and desserts.
If you have a group larger than five, and wish to all sit together, please call for reservations by 2 p.m. Nov. 25 and the church will do its best to make it work.
Due to current health concerns masks must be worn until you get to your table. Carry- outs available and masks are required to pick up the food. Masks are required for the protection of all.