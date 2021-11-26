LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Lafayette has added Dr. Syed Hassan and Dr. Vinshi Khan to its staff. They will provide a variety of gastrointestinal services to the community.
Dr. Hassan is board certified in gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition, as well as internal medicine. He received his Doctor of Medicine from Deccan College of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, India. He then completed an internship at Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. He went on to do a residency in internal medicine at Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, and a Fellowship in Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at University of Louisville School of Medicine in Louisville, Ky.
Dr. Khan is also board certified in gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition and internal medicine. She received her medical degree from Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India. She went on to complete an internship, followed by a residency and then a chief residency in internal medicine at Medstar Health Baltimore Program in Baltimore, Md.. After that, she did a Fellowship in gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Both doctors are accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 765-775-2883. Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Lafayette is located at 3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 213 in Lafayette.