KENTLAND — Reminder from the flooding in Kentland and Newton County on June 27, 2020, the procedures must be followed to get assistance if you qualify. By October 13, 2020, you must first seek assistance from the US Small Business Administration (USSBA) for physical damage to your primary home and/or personal belongings as a result of the flood.
If denied assistance from the USSBA, USSBA will send denials to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS).
Indiana has a State Disaster Relief Fund Program (SDRF), which can assist in obtaining funds from $500 to $10,000; this is administered through the IDHS. The SDRF assistance does not need to be paid back, but is only available for uninsured and/or underinsured homeowners and renters denied by USSBA disaster loan program.
Newton County EMA is asking you to send a copy of the denial letter to ncema@newtoncounty.in.gov. IDHS has approved the Newton County EMA office to send application packets to those denied and assist in expediting the process.
The packet will be sent with directions, checklist, application and various other forms. The NC EMA office will need a copy of the denial letter, your contact email and phone number. Also if you have any other unmet needs or have any questions, please contact the EMA office at 888-663-9866 ext. 5300 or at ncema@newtoncounty.in.gov.