GOODLAND — Four area fire departments responded to a fire at the Co-Alliance Grain Elevator facility Sunday night (Feb. 20) just outside of Goodland.
The Goodland Fire Department along with mutual aid from Kentland, Brook and Remington were paged out to the fire at 7:28 p.m.
When the first responders arrived on the scene, two conveyor belts were on fire, and there was a small fire inside a corn bin, stated Goodland Fire Chief Jeff Miiller.
The two conveyor belts were heavily damaged by the fire, but the firefighters were able to quickly limit the spread of the blaze.
Firefighters were on scene for 2.5 hours. However, Goodland firefighters had to come back out to the facility Monday morning (Sept. 21) as the fire inside the corn bin had rekindled.
“I believe the fire started with a hot bearing in one of those conveyor belts,” stated Miller.