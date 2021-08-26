MOROCCO - On Wednesday, August 25, the cops went to the site of a wreck that was reported off the road near CR 200 S, east of Meridian Rd near Morocco. The vehicle was found on its side, and the preliminary investigation suggested that the vehicle had traveled off the roadway, through a farm field, before striking an embankment and coming to rest in a wooded area.
A lone male occupant was found deceased inside the vehicle with no other persons on site. Newton County Coroner, Newton County EMS & Morocco Volunteer Fire responded to the scene. The identity of the driver is pending a positive identification.