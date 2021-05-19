ROSELAWN, Ind. — ABATE of Indiana Region 2 (Jasper and Newton counties) is planning a Fallen Riders Ride for June 5, 2021.
The ride will be used to honor fallen riders from Newton and Jasper counties over the past several years.
Sign up for the ride will take place at the Wheatfield American Legion, located at 17768 N 80 W, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The last bike out will be at 11 a.m. It is an approximately 75-mile ride through Jasper and Newton counties.
The ride ends at Little Creek Campground located at 10391 80 W in Rensselaer. Tent camping will be free while water and electric camping is $10 per night. The ride costs $15 per person or $20 if you want the meal at the end of the ride.
Money raised from the ride will be used for ABATE's Toys for Kids program as well as put up a memorial board displaying the names of their fallen riders.
Fallen riders being honored include Glen Burkhart, Dave Bacon, Mike Orsburn, Charlie Carrier, Alan DeBeneditto, Dodie Mudrich, Cliff Varlan, and Louise and Larry Fitzpatrick
ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Indiana is a not-for-profit, safety, educational, charitable, and advocacy motorcyclist organization. It aims to promote safety, protect rights and help others.
ABATE of Indiana is the nation's largest state motorcyclists' rights organization. ABATE has a full-time staff, 350 volunteer officers, and over 100 certified safety instructors, dedicated to serving the interests of all motorcyclists.
"Everything we do is based on helping underprivileged kids," said Lew Carter of ABATE of Indiana Region 2. "Despite COVID restrictions we were still able to provide gifts for more than 250 kids.
For more information about the ride, contact Junior at 219-688-5856 or Kelvin Perry at 219-405-5802.