NEWTON COUNTY — A couple of weeks ago the Newton County Enterprise ran an article about the Newton County Council going against state requirements for its appointment to the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals (PTABOA). Since that article, the Newton County Board of Commissioners reappointed Kelly Balensiefer and Trisha Dowden, both Republicans, to the PTABOA. Those appointments made sure that all three members of the PTABOA were Republicans.
According to state statute, no more than two of a three-member PTABOA can belong to the same party. However, that subsection of the law can be waived if there is an absence of certified level two or three Indiana assessors-appraisers whose appointment would satisfy the political party requirements.
That is what the county did in 2017, when Newton County Assessor Kristen Hoskins, the county council, and the Newton County Commissioners voted to waive the political party requirements since at that time allegedly no Democrats were willing to be on that board.
That changed at the end of 2019 when the county council voted to reinstate those political party requirements after finding out that two Democrats were willing to serve on that board and one of those had a level three certification.
To fulfill the political party requirement, the county council made a motion on Jan. 15 to appoint Teri Pasierb, a Democrat, to the PTABOA. However, that motion failed by a 4-3 vote. Following the failure of that motion, a motion to re-appoint Christine Belt, a Republican, to the PTABOA board passed 5-2.
Following the commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 19 they released, via social media, “Kelly Balensiefer and Trisha Dowden were reappointed to the Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals for a one year term. Contrary to recent media reports, this board does meet state law criteria as political affiliation was removed by the county commissioners, council, and assessor a few years ago. It is the belief of the commissioners that knowledge of assessments is more important than political affiliation for members serving on this board.”
However, that statement failed to acknowledge that the county council rescinded that waiver in 2019.
According to several experts in the field, the question that comes in is the actual wording of the state statute.
“Waiver of party affiliation is tied to need to have a certified level two or level three assessor-appraiser,” stated Steve Key, Executive Director, and General Counsel of the Hoosier State Press Association. “If they can’t find a Democrat who qualifies and is willing to serve, then they can waive the qualification to get the properly qualified individual on the board. Since the terms are set at 1 year, I would argue that any waiver would only be good for one year. The county would have to make an attempt each year to meet the qualification for the board including party affiliation. They could then waive the requirement each year if necessary to meet the assessor-appraiser certified threshold.”
Those thoughts were echoed by Barry Wood, Director of Assessments at the Department of Local Governments and Finance.
“With the terms to the PTABOA board being 1-year terms, I would suspect that the county would need to revise any waiver of political requirements each year by all three parties listed in the state code, the assessor, county council, and county commissioners.”
Wood added that someone who disagrees with the PTABOA’s ruling could then ask the Indiana Board of Tax Review to make their decision null and void since the makeup of that board does not comply with the state code.”
While all three parties involved, the assessor, county council, and county commissioners did waive the party requirements in 2017, it has not been addressed since then.
“In this situation, four members of the Newton County Council intentionally chose to ignore the party requirements even though that same board voted to rescind the waiver,” said Jordan Masterson, an analyst that specializes in property tax and assessments. “The argument about how long a waiver lasts applies to the Newton County Commissioners, but not the council since they already knew they had rescinded the waiver. It is a perfect example of thinking you are above the law and now opens up all decisions by the PTABOA board to be appealed and possibly thrown out.”