The list of top local news stories from 2020 was based on website pageviews and social media shares.
1 - Flash flooding overwhelms Kentland
July 1, 2020 edition
KENTLAND — “It was a perfect storm,” said Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn.
That is how the massive flash flooding of Kentland and the surrounding area was described, as 5 to 8 inches hit the county seat in a short period of time on Saturday (June 27).
“You take all the rain we had the night before, and then the heavy rain that hit the middle of town and south of town, and our ditches just can’t handle that amount of water,” said Wittenborn. “The ditches couldn’t get the water out of town quick enough.”
The result — the worse flooding the town has seen in recent memory as nearly every street in town had a portion of it underwater.
2 - Republic Services seeking to inject liquid waste from Newton County Landfill into the ground
October 21, 2020 edition
BROOK — Republic Services has applied for two permits to allow them to inject leachate — the liquid waste from a landfill — from the Newton County Landfill into the ground.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plans to approve a request from Republic Services for the issuance of two Class I underground injection permits for two proposed new wells located within the Newton County Landfill.
The two permits authorize the disposal of “non-hazardous” liquid waste from landfill leachate, landfill gas condensate, well maintenance and testing fluids, and stormwater runoff generated at the facility.
3 - Unidentified body most likely dumped 4 to 7 days before being found in Lincoln Township
June 10, 2020 edition
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — Newton County Coroner Scott McCord estimates that the body of a black female had been dumped four to seven days before being discovered June 3 along County Road 600 East just south of State Road 10.
A cause of death has not been determined in the case as the Newton County Coroner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results from a tissue sample that was sent to a lab. However, an autopsy was performed on June 4 at the Tippecanoe County Morgue in Lafayette.
“No traumatic injuries were found and no physical health conditions were noted,” added McCord, who said the toxicology results could take up to six weeks to come back."
EDITOR'S NOTE: June 24, 2020 edition - The Newton County (Indiana) Coroner’s Office in conjunction with the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police have confirmed the identity of the woman found June 3, 2020, along County Road 600 E just south of SR 10. The body has been positively identified through DNA as, Tawanna A Miller, 29 years old of Chicago, IL.
4 - Kirts pleads guilty to Kentland murder
September 9, 2020 edition
KENTLAND — Garrett Kirts who has been the main suspect in the March 30, 2019 homicide of Nicole Bowen of West Lafayette accepted a plea deal that was approved by Newton County Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter on Sept. 4.
The plea deal calls for Kirts to plead guilty for murdering Bowen and the prosecution would not pursue life in prison without parole and recommend a sentence of 55 years.
When asked about his guilty plea by Judge Molter, Kirts informed the court that he, Ashley Garth, Chris Mathis, and Mickey Hittle were at the Kentland Trailer Park but left to go south to get more drugs. Kirts said that is when he was told that Bowen had snitched on him and Jason Palladino for cooking meth. He testified that he along with Garth and Palladino decided that Bowen had to die and set it up for her to meet them at the trailer park.
5 - Heroes at Newton County accident scene honored by first responders
July 15, 2020 edition
LAKE VILLAGE — Fate, divine intervention whatever you want to call it — something or someone was overlooking the intersection of State Route 10 and U.S. 41 in northern Newton County on June 11.
Two employees of Midwest Petroleum Service out of Danville, Illinois were in the right place and the right time to save several lives when a three-vehicle accident occurred right before their eyes with two of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames.
For their actions that day, both men were awarded Life Saving Awards from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office in Lake Village on July 9.
John Pierce, 31 of Fithian, Illinois, and Andrew Beck, 33 of Danville, Illinois, had been sent to the area for some work at Phil’s Truck Stop, located right off the State Route 10 and U.S. 41 intersection.
6 - Newton County files lawsuit against US 41 Motor Plex
September 23, 2020 edition
KENTLAND — Newton County and the Newton County Board of Commissioners have filed a lawsuit against US 41 Motor Plex after an August 22 “Chitown Show & Go” drag racing event resulted in severe overcapacity of the facility and became a “nuisance to county residents.”
The three-count complaint was filed by County Attorney Patrick Ryan on Sept. 15 in Newton Superior Court on behalf of the commissioners against U.S. 41 Motor Plex Inc., Indiana Land Trust Company, William Hupke, and Timothy Ringer. The complaint includes a claim for damages against the track.
The complaint argues that U.S. 41 Motor Plex failed “to provide adequate traffic management, security services, and health and safety provisions for a large number of patrons” that attended the event.
7 - Newton County Prosecutor and Sheriff say they will not enforce mask mandate
July 30, 2020 edition
NEWTON COUNTY — Gov. Eric Holcomb’s statewide mask mandate is now in effect in Indiana, but don’t expect any enforcement of that mandate in Newton County.
Both Newton County Prosecutor Jeff Drinski and Sheriff Tom VanVleet have said they will not be enforcing the mandate. When the executive order was first announced Holcomb said that failure to comply with the order may result in possible fines and a Class B misdemeanor.
8- Four accidents in just over 30 hours in Newton County
June 17, 2020 edition
NEWTON COUNTY — Emergency personnel responded to four car crashes in just over 30 hours in Newton County, including an accident where two witnesses pulled people from vehicles that were engulfed in flames. “Make sure to wear your seat belts and put your children in car seats,” said Cothran. “Driver distraction is at an all-time high and we always encourage people to focus on the road and traffic.”
9 - North Newton's Kingdollar heading to Harvard
April 8, 2020 edition
LINCOLN TOWNSHIP — National Merit Finalist — check
A perfect score of 1600 on the SAT — check
Accepted into Harvard — check
North Newton senior Brandon Kingdollar’s recent academic achievements are certainly impressive and he will be taking his intellectual talents to the Ivy League next fall.
Kingdollar received a likely letter on his admission portal from the prestigious university on Feb. 26, which is an affirmative indication of admission that is exceptionally rare; only 300 are sent out each year, and they mostly go to athletes.
10 - Indiana Department of Child Services, Division of Family Resources' new location now owned by Conrad Enterprises
May 6, 2020 edition
KENTLAND — After the Newton County Commissioners voted and declined to renew the leases for the Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Indiana Division of Family Resources at the Government Center in Morocco during the summer of 2018, ironically those two organizations are now making rent payments to one of those commissioners in their new location in Kentland.
Conrad purchased the building at 207 N 7th Street in Kentland from Grand Prairie Farms for $605,000 on Feb. 3, 2020. The two agencies started moving into the building on Sept. 27, 2019, with a 10-year lease agreement taking effect Oct. 1, 2019, according to Noelle Russell, a spokesperson for the Indiana Department of Child Services.
According to Conrad, his interest in the building started Aug. 30, 2019, nearly a month before the lease was approved and officially in effect when he learned the building was for sale and it had a long-term lease with the State of Indiana. According to information from the Indiana Department of Administration, the leases were not approved and fully executed until Sept. 27, 2019, and the lease start date was Oct. 1, 2019.