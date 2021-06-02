KENTLAND, — Usually Batman is known as a superhuman hero, but Batman the K-9 dog is known as a super-canine hero to Vince Lowe as part of the Newton County Prosecutor’s Drug Task Force.
Vince Lowe, the investigator at the Newton County Prosecutor’s Drug Task Force, is Batman’s handler. K9 Batman is a two-and-a-half-year-old giant schnauzer.
Thinking of a way to help support the Newton County Prosecutor’s Drug Task Force K9 program without taxing the county budget, Lowe and others thought of the two things that most people love “dogs and chocolate.”
The result was K9 Batman’s very own 100 percent milk chocolate candy bar. The funds raised will not only help the Newton County Prosecutor’s Drug Task Force K9 program but 10 percent of the proceeds will go to support the organization K-9 Heroes.
Within these organizations, the proceeds support safety and training expenses. The Batman candy bars were a huge hit, with Lowe and Batman selling out of 500 candy bars in one day.
“The community response was unbelievable,” said Lowe. “We really didn’t expect it to do as well as it has. I think it all just comes down to people’s love of dogs and wanting to help out. I can’t be more appreciative of the support I have seen.”
A final shipment of 500 candy bars has just arrived and will be sold locally until they are gone.
Although the candy bars will most likely sell out quickly, stay tuned for more chocolate-filled treats soon from Lowe and K9 Batman. Something sweet and delicious may be in the duo’s future.