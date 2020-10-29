Many who live in Benton and Newton Counties will remember the Dorsey Hardware store. This was one of those places where you walked in and were met by the owners, Dave and Helen Dorsey. The first thing that comes to mind is being greeted with that infectious smile from Dave and you knew way ahead of time that you were going to be in the store talking for a very long time as the stories were about to begin.
Dave ran the Hardware side and Helen, his wife of more than 50 years, ran a small gift shop in the front corner of the store. Helen passed away in 2006 leaving a void in Dave, the Store, and in the community. They were by all definitions the perfect couple and simply nice people who would go out of their way to help others out.
In his early days, Dave served in the Army and attained the rank of Corporal. He and Helen ended up moving back to Fowler where they raised their family and ran the store. But Dave was a bit of a civic-minded man and following the huge blizzards of the 1970’s he saw that there was a need for a formal group to “help the community”. So, Dave formed the Benton County Disaster Team, a volunteer group that would soon become the Benton County Civil Defense/EMA. Dave was widely recognized for having the best group in the State and received many awards and citations from the State of Indiana. He also was instrumental in forming the very first Ambulance Service in Benton County.
During all of his “adventures”, Dave and Helen had three children. Marica was the firstborn and was actually born while Dave was on Active Duty in Alaska. Marcia worked at the store alongside her parents for many years and like her father, she became interested in Emergency Services. She worked as a dispatcher for the Benton County Sheriff’s Department for a short time and then, I am sure with the prodding of Dave, she became a Certified Emergency Medical Technician where she worked on the first Ambulance Service in Benton County.
Marcia was quickly “stolen” by Newton County and became the first EMT hired for the newly formed Ambulance Service in Newton County. Before her, the Sheriff’s Department Deputies ran both police and medical calls. It was a new time for EMS here in the heartland and Marcia was at the forefront.
Marcia became the Assistant Director and also attained the status of being one of the first Paramedics in Newton County in 1986. She received many awards during her career in EMS both in Benton and in Newton County and she delivered at least two babies in the back of an ambulance earning her a “Stork” pin.
Marcia left the Newton County EMS due to failing health but was friends to so many and remained close friends with those she had worked with all those years. EMT’s/Paramedics, Police Officers, Fire Fighters, and the general public all loved Marcia and she loved all of them. Marcia’s long-time life partner, Bert James, passed away from liver and kidney failure some years prior and this left a hole in Marcia that she filled with cats and dogs. Marcia was the original “cat lady”. Marcia lost her health battles in September of 2020 and many will always remember her quick wit and caring ways.
Marica had left a mark on everyone she encountered, and she had a way of brightening up even the darkest of times. She set the bar high for other women who were starting out in the Emergency Medical Field.
Marcia had a younger brother, Mark, who also worked in the Hardware Store for many years. Mark did not have the calling that Dave and Marcia had but he did hold the store down and also had that infectious smile and always very upbeat nature. Mark was a lot like his father in that if you went to the store for a bolt you could bet you weren’t getting out of there anytime soon as he to liked to talk. Mark died suddenly in July of 2013. Mark was a loving son, brother, uncle, and a devoted father and friend to so many.
So here we have almost an entire family. Why is this important you may wonder? It seems that through some confusion during all of this that none of these wonderful and inspirational people, friends of so many, were never properly buried. So, a small group of those close to them will be “hosting’ a graveside service on Saturday, October, 31 at 1 pm Eastern Time at the Fowler Cemetery.
Please come out and join us as we pay our final respects to David Dorsey, Marcia Dorsey, Mark Dorsey, and Bert James and give them the proper burial together once again and for eternity. No flowers please as your presence will be more than enough. It is planned that David will receive Military Honors and Marcia will receive EMS Honors.