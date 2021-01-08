NEWTON COUNTY — North Newton and South Newton High Schools’ career and technical education (CTE) programs and enrollments are growing. During the last two years, the Newton County schools have a combined average of 833 students enrolled in CTE courses, as a part of the Indian Trails Career Cooperative.
Between North Newton and South Newton High Schools courses are offered in Agriculture, Construction Trades, Commercial Photography, Fashion, Textile and Design, Interactive Media, Business and Marketing, Education Careers, Health Sciences, Information Technology, Welding, and Engineering.
"This program (Commerical Photography) is well underway in its first year," said South Newton teacher Lori Murphy. "We have been focusing on Product Photography and the students have enjoyed learning how to photograph and post process their pictures.”
Many of these courses offer dual credit and/or an industry certification. According to 2018/2019 data, seventy-eight percent of their graduates earned college credit or a career credential, while the state average was sixty-eight percent. This data speaks volumes to the opportunities given to students at North Newton and South Newton.
Between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, both schools saw enrollment increases in many of their CTE courses:
- Both schools saw over a 15 percent enrollment increase in their Prep for College and Career and Intro to Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources courses.
- Both schools saw over a 90 percent increase in their Health Science Education enrollments.
- North Newton had a 67 percent increase in their Culinary Arts I course.
- South Newton had a 62 percent increase in their Early Childhood Education courses.
- North Newton’s Interactive Media course had over a 100 percent enrollment increase.
- South Newton’s Networking program had a 10 percent enrollment increase.
- North Newton’s Principles of Business Management course had over a 200 percent enrollment increase.
- South Newton’s Principles of Engineering course had over a 200 percent enrollment increase.
“The North Newton Family and Consumer Sciences Program offers Child Development, Nutrition and Wellness, and Culinary Arts," said North Newton teacher Barb Ramsey-Blassco. "Our Culinary program offers dual credit with Ivy Tech Indianapolis.”
In the 2020-2021 school year, the two schools offered 63 CTW courses which created upwards of 16 career pathways, at each school, for students to pursue. Both North Newton and South Newton collaborate with local businesses and agencies to provide work-based learning, job shadowing, and internship opportunities to students. These collaborations are valuable as they allow students to connect what they are learning, in all their courses, to the real world of work. Local businesses and industries then have the opportunity to recruit students for full-time employment after graduation.
North Newton and South Newton School Corporations are members of the Indian Trails Career Cooperative. Indian Trails serves over 3,500 students, in ten high schools, across five counties.