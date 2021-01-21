KENTLAND — Kentland residents may soon be able to enjoy a revitalized park if a new crowdfunding campaign reaches its $50,000 fundraising goal by Feb. 20. If successful, the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) will provide a matching grant as part of its CreatINg Places program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made parks an increasingly vital part of our communities,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “They provide a safe place to exercise and enjoy the great outdoors. We are pleased to partner with the Kentland Opportunity Zone Task Force and the Jasper Newton Foundation on renovating Batton Park."
The funds raised will be used to create a gathering pavilion, walking path, and feature playscapes that will include swings, climbers, and more.
“This is a very tangible step to making our larger Thrive Campus concept a reality,” said Mike Davis, Director of Kentland’s Opportunity Zone Task Force. “It is initiatives like this that are boldly moving Kentland forward.
The CreatINg Places program began in 2016, projects have raised in excess of $4.5 million in public funds and an additional $3.7 million in matching IHCDA funds.
The CreatINg Places program is available to projects located in Indiana communities. Non-profit entities (with 501c3 or 501c4 status) and Local Units of Government are eligible to apply.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raises $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.