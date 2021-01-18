MOROCCO — The Newton County Health Department will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic starting Jan. 20. The vaccines will be given at the Newton County Government Center at 4117 S 240 W. Morocco.
The vaccine will be given by appointment only on certain days and time, the vaccine is available at no cost. The vaccine clinic will be for first responders and Newton County residents 70 and older at this time. Below are the following times that the vaccine clinic will be operating:
- Wednesday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Thursday: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To register, go to ourshot.in.gov or you can call 211 and assist with registration. Please do not call the Health Department for Registration.