KENTLAND — Stacy Buckley of the Newton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was one of just eight people to receive an award from the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council called the K.I.D award.
The K.I.D. (Kudos for Inspiration and Dedication) Award is given in recognition of child support enforcement caseworkers who have performed their duties in an exemplary fashion.
“Stacey is doing the work of two people in my office, and we don’t miss a beat,” said Newton County Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Drinski. “With her running the child support department, she makes it a lot easier for me. She does a phenomenal job, and I’m glad she was recognized by the state council.”
Buckley has been with the prosecuting attorney’s office for 10 years, including the last eight years working with child support.
“I was really surprised, my co-workers kept this award under wraps,” said Buckley. “It is such an honor, and it is nice to be recognized.”
Superior Court Judge Daniel Molter said that not only does Buckley do great work, but she also does it with compassion.
“I try to meet people where they are in life,” added Buckley. “I try to put myself in their situation and give them chances to comply with the orders.”
Buckley handles around 390 to 400 child support cases all at once for the prosecuting attorney’s office.
“I am very lucky to have such a great connection with my co-workers,” added Buckley. “Jeff is a fantastic boss, and he is always willing to help. He makes it easier to do my job. I couldn’t ask for a better staff to work with.”