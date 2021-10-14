Storytime with Miss Marilyn Videos: Check out our Facebook page for some fun with our children’s programmer Miss Marilyn! Miss Marilyn tries to post a video every week. She does all kinds of enjoyable things: singing, dancing, activities, stories and much more! You can search for us at @brook.in.library on Facebook to keep up with Miss Marilyn and everything else here at the library.
Children Take and Makes: Check out our (bi)weekly Take and Makes for elementary and younger children! These Take and Makes change every 1-2 weeks with new and fun goodies to take home and do! Call the library to see what this week’s Take and Make is or check out our Facebook page.
Halloween Madness Take and Makes: We have Take and Makes available at the library for teens and adults! There will be 2 different kits available. These kits will have everything you need to make an eerie doorhanger as well as a bewitching science experiment and a few other entertaining items—just in time for Halloween! Available for anyone 12 and older. While supplies last. Call 219-275-2471 to reserve yours today!
Board of Trustees: The Brook Public Library Board of Trustees will have their monthly meeting on Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.