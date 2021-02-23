BROOK — The Brook-Iroquois Township Fire Department was the lone bidder of Rensselaer’s aerial truck and their bid of $175,000 was approved by the Rensselaer City Council on Monday (Feb. 22).
According to Brook Fire Chief Kyle Conrad, the truck will be available 90 days from the date the purchase agreement is signed. The department is hoping to have the truck around the end of May.
On Feb. 12, the fire department got a verbal commitment from the Newton County Council for a $200,000 grant and a $75,000 loan with zero percent interest for the purchase of an aerial fire truck.
The 2003 aerial fire truck coming from Rensselaer appraises at $230,000, Conrad stated.
The truck will be the county’s second aerial following Lake Township’s purchase of one late last year. Back in April 2020, the Newton County Council approved $550,000 in funding for Lake Township to purchase a 2016 Rosenbauer Demo ladder/aerial fire truck. The funding was broken down with a $200,000 grant, and a $350,000 zero percent loan.