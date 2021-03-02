BROOK — Brook United Methodist Church started serving community meals in 2012 as a way to help people in their area, which they considered a food desert. The numbers have fluctuated over the years, but during the pandemic, the weekly meal has exploded with participants.
“When this all started in March we thought it would be back to normal by July,” said Karen Cooper, who now along with her family plans the meals. “We had to step up because we knew people needed us more now than ever before.”
However, due to restrictions, the meal had to be done in drive-through format, which made the preparation even more difficult.
People responded to the drive-through concept in an overwhelming way.
“We went from serving around 40 to 60 meals per week to sometimes over 300 meals per week,” said Cooper. “There have been times where the line of cars will go from the church all the way to the gas station. We have quite a few people, even in bad weather, that will come through the line walking or by bicycle. We won’t turn anyone away.”
The funding to pay for the meals come entirely through donations.
“We have some generous members of the community,” added Cooper. “Some will donate as they come through the line as well. It just warms your heart to see how much people care and that they see the need.”
The entire vision of the community meals program started in 2010 at Brook United Methodist Church.
In 2010, there was a big Youth Fellowship group who always seemed to be eager to eat every snack available at the weekly meetings. So Pastor Sue Beckett and youth leader Marshall Whaley recruited Beth Kindell and Carol Whaley to prepare a meal once a week for the young people to enjoy. Betty Myers also helped. This eventually expanded to include families.
"We served the meals in the church basement where we had tables and chairs and highchairs filled with moms and kids,” stated Carol Whaley. “In a year or so, things transitioned in Brook. The grocery store had closed and the food pantry at Brook First Christian Church closed. It was discussed at an early October 2012, meeting of the United Methodist Women’s group that we might be living in a food desert here in Brook. Different ideas were presented, but the recurring theme was that our group could provide a weekly meal here at our Brook United Methodist Church. We didn’t have the right setup or room for a food pantry, but we had the perfect kitchen and dining room for community meals. The UMW voted to serve one meal per week on Thursday night and donated some money for the startup. It would be open to anyone, whether a member of our church or not. No matter what town they lived in or what their circumstances, all would be welcome.”
The group went out and got donations from Murphy’s Food King of Kentland of bread and also grocery bags. Strack and VanTil of Rensselaer donated outdated bakery goods, and Rose Acre Farms donated eggs.
“We have never had a fundraiser for this ministry,” Whaley stated. “People have just generously helped and donated money over the years and have kept the project going. The same is true of workers. People just showed up to help from the very start and our crew formed and remained faithful throughout the years. Bonnie Strole and Judy Hancock fixed drinks of coffee, water, and milk. Jerry Johnson and Rick Gerts were our official greeters and served the main course and veggies. Peg Lawrence served salads. Judy Washburn, Beth Kindell, and Carol Whaley were the cooks. Don Washburn and Annelies Roggeveen served desserts. Donnie Parrish handed out eggs and bakery goods and bread. Pastor Ken Marsh, and then Pastor Chauncey Lattimer, welcomed people along with Brook UMC’s various pastors. The ladies of Brook First Christian Church made tons of homemade noodles for chicken and noodles and brought in desserts and helped in many ways. There were many other people who helped make this all come together. Some of our most generous donors are not members of our church. Visitors who see what we are doing and want to help or contribute have been a blessing and encouragement to us.
When the pandemic hit, the Cooper family was willing to take on the responsibility of the planning, purchasing groceries, and preparing the weekly meal. Because they were one family unit, they were uniquely positioned to prepare the meal safely. It was decided the meal would be boxed and handed out the kitchen door, so no one would need to come into the building to receive a meal.
Since the pandemic started almost a year ago, an amazing 11,500 individual meals have been served
"This would not have been possible without the help and prayers of many, many people,” Whaley added. “We are thankful for the opportunity to serve our friends in this way and we hope we have been a blessing to our community through this ministry.”
Brook Community Meals has a Facebook page and regularly keeps people updated on what that week’s meal will be.