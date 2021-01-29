INDIANAPOLIS — Brienne Hooker of the Jasper Newton Foundation Inc. has been selected as a member of the inaugural class of the Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute. Launched by Indiana Philanthropy Alliance in 2021, the Mutz Institute provides a leadership training experience to skill-up professionals serving in board and executive roles at foundations, corporations and social impact organizations across Indiana.
Hooker successfully completed a competitive application process to gain one of 24 spots in this year’s class.
“It is an honor to be part of the first cohort of nonprofit leaders in the Mutz Leadership Institute,” Hooker said. “I am being challenged and meeting other amazing people in Indiana who want to see our state move forward, really find solutions to problems, and create ways for Indiana to be the leader in philanthropy, social and economic equity, and education. Meeting John Mutz, former Lieutenant Governor of Indiana, was especially exciting.”
Hooker is the executive director of Jasper Newton Foundation. During her four years with the Jasper Newton Foundation, Brienne has completed Indiana Philanthropy Alliance’s Management Mastery program and was twice nominated for Up & Coming Leader in the Nonprofit Sector by Influential Women of Northwest Indiana. She navigated the Jasper Newton Foundation through an organizational restructuring that has energized her board and local donors and resurrected the local Meals on Wheels program. Prior to the Foundation, Brienne ran a successful wedding and family portrait business and was an adjunct instructor of digital photography at Saint Joseph’s College, where she earned her degree in Communication and Art. She lives in Rensselaer with her family.
“We are living through one of the most taxing times in our history, and Indiana must have a new wave of sharp minds across the entire philanthropic sector who are prepared to make substantial impact—ranging from education to economic development,” said Claudia Cummings, IPA president and CEO. “Those selected for the Mutz Institute demonstrate strong character, are dedicated to service in their community, and will ensure future excellence in our field.”
The Mutz Institute is named for former Indiana Lieutenant Governor, past Lilly Endowment Inc. president, IPA founder, corporate CEO and Indiana visionary John M. Mutz.
“The Mutz Institute will serve as a pipeline for the transformational philanthropic leaders Indiana needs now and in coming times,” said Jamie Merisotis, CEO of Lumina Foundation, one of the program supporters.
Go here for a full listing of those accepted into the class of 2021 Mutz Philanthropic Leadership Institute: https://tinyurl.com/yy7qxlhs
About John M. Mutz
Born in Indianapolis, John M. Mutz is a graduate of Northwestern University, where he earned both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in advertising and business management. He had a long career in business, including managing a chain of restaurants and serving as president of PSI Energy (now Duke Energy). Elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 1967 and to the state Senate in 1970, he was instrumental in introducing the set of legislative reforms that came to be known as Unigov, the creation of IUPUI and the White River Park Commission, among others. From 1980-1988, he served as the 45th Lieutenant Governor, serving under Governor Robert D. Orr. Mutz later served as president of Lilly Endowment Inc. and chairman of the Lumina Foundation board of directors.
About Indiana Philanthropy Alliance
IPA is a powerful network of foundations, corporations and other social investors working together to lead change, improve lives and lift communities through effective philanthropy. Members hold $21 billion in assets, make over $850 million per year in grants and are located in all 92 Indiana counties. In 2020, IPA celebrated thirty years as a nonprofit membership association.
The Mutz Institute is a program of the IPA. Classes begin in January and meet once a month until October. For more information, visit www.inphilanthropy.org/Mutz.