GOODLAND — Police found human remains Nov. 25 at a home in Goodland after it caught fire during a standoff situation.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located in an upstairs room at home located at 661 South Newton St., Goodland. They are awaiting a DNA test for positive identification.
Police were originally called to the home on Thanksgiving morning in response to a caller saying her brother was “out of control” destroying the home and “acting erratically.”
Police made contact with Kevin W. Stone, 40, of Goodland, at the home and tried to speak with him. Police said Stone was “non-compliant” and became violent and attempted to flee back into the home after law enforcement tried to place Stone in handcuffs.
Police also said they used a Taser and pepper spray to subdue Stone, but Stone managed to flee back into the residence. Police said they continued to contact Stone via loudspeaker while forming a perimeter around the home.
Police said Stone began breaking windows. A short time later, smoke was seen coming from inside the home, followed shortly thereafter by fire that quickly engulfed the home.
Firefighters from Goodland and Kentland fire departments arrived on scene and tried to take control of the time. That’s when human remains were discovered therein.