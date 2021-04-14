SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — She was in total disbelief and didn't even recognize that her name was being called, however, while it didn't register at first North Newton senior Kylie Blann was crowned Saturday night as the new Miss Indiana US International.
"I was in total shock and I am still in awe," said Blann. "I was nervous going in but I meet so many great friends and I'm now excited to compete at the national pageant in Florida."
As Miss Indiana US International, Blann's initiative is to bring awareness to "food deserts" especially in rural areas.
"I hope to develop a program that encourages food pantry and community garden volunteerism," said Blann. "There are large areas in this state that fresh and healthy foods are hard to come by. I want to make it my mission this year to help decrease these food deserts."
Blann, the daughter of Karen Blann, the late Craig Blann, and Brian Jordan, is a three-sport athlete competing in cross country, swimming, and track and field. She is also heavily involved in FFA, 4-H, and the National Honor Society.
After graduating, Blann plans on attending Purdue University and double majoring in Biochemistry and plant genetics and breeding technology.
The Miss USA International and Miss North America Midwest Region Pageant took place April 10 at the Crowne Plaza Springfield Convention Center.
Blann will now go on to compete at the national pageant June 21-25 in Orlando, Fla. Before entering this contest, Blann had experience in just two pageant shows, both times competing for Miss Teen Newton County.
"Saturday night was a lifelong dream of mine that came true," added Blann.