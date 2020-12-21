KENTLAND — Kentland's Opportunity Zone Task Force got a huge financial boost Friday (Dec. 18) with a $5,000 donation from Fowler State Bank toward the Batton Park Revitalization project.
"There are some great people in this community that has been supportive of our bank since 2002," said Steve Pettet, President of Fowler State Bank. "This is a way of saying thank you to this great community."
The Batton Park Revitalization project is part of the Thrive Intergenerational Wellness Campus plan, which is an estimated $4.5 million investment that would include a senior living facility, a childcare center, a wellness complex, and a revamped Batton Park.
With the $5,000, the project now has raised a little more than $20,000 with a goal of raising $200,000.
"We are looking at an aggressive fundraising campaign and exploring the idea of bringing in funding matches," said Mike Davis, Opportunity Zone Task Force Director. "We are also looking at creative ways to thank the people that were involved. This is the first tangible step in making the Thrive Campus a reality."
Davis added that all of the plans are on track with engineering studies in progress and interested parties for all three phases of the campus.
At the check presentation, Chandlor Weiss-Brinkman was introduced as the newest member of the task force, filling the seat left by the beloved late Margaret Stonecipher.
"Margaret was such a huge part of this community and a positive influence on the task force," added Davis.