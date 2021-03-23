NEWTON COUNTY, Ind. — The nation's number one ranked drunk and distracted driving awareness event, as well as the first-and-only marijuana driving simulator in the country will be making visits to both North Newton and South Newton high schools.
UNITE'S Arrive Alive Tour uses a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated. The simulator allows participants to experience the real-life dangers without the real life consequences.
UNITE's Arrive Alive Tour works with highway safety offices, government agencies, U.S. military bases, corporations, communities, colleges, and high schools throughout the nation to bring this life changing event with the mission of changing these dangerous driving behaviors and saving lives.
This program is provided by donations from the following local providers: Farm Bureau Insurance/Scott Hanger, Blaney & Walton/Dan Blaney, Fowler State Bank, DeMotte State Bank, Jasper Newton Foundation, and the Coalition for a Drug Free Newton County.
The tour will be coming to North Newton on April 7 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at South Newton April 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Distracted Driving
Distracted driving is an issue no one should take lightly and these texting and driving facts show why:
- At any point in the day, approximately 660,000 drivers are attempting to use their phones while behind the wheel of an automobile.
- The National Safety Council reports that cell phone use while driving leads to 1.6 million crashes each year.
- Nearly 330,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving.
- Distracted driving claimed 3,450 lives in 2016, according to the NHTSA.
- 1 out of every 4 car accidents in the United States is caused by texting and driving.
- Texting while driving is six times more likely to cause an accident than drinking and driving.
- You are driving your car at 55 mph. You answer a text message, which, on average, takes away your attention for five seconds. In that time, you could have traveled the distance of a football field!
- You can safely take your eyes off the road for two seconds.
- Texting while driving makes a crash 23 times more likely.
- Every day, nine people will die from the results of distracted driving, which texting while driving is the main culprit.
- 48 out of the 50 states in the U.S. have texting while driving bans. For some reason, Arizona and Montana have yet to make the list.
- In controlled studies, drivers that were texting and driving spent 10% of the time outside of their driving lane.
Texting While Driving Facts For Teens
40% of teens say they have been a passenger in a vehicle where the driver was texting and driving.
Every day, 11 teens die from texting while driving accidents.
According to a AAA poll, 94% of teen drivers acknowledge the dangers of texting and driving, but 35% admitted to doing it anyway.
A teen driver with only one additional passenger doubles the risk of getting into a fatal car accident. With two or more passengers, they are five times as likely.
Teen drivers are four times more likely than adults to get into car crashes or near-crashes when talking on their cell phone or texting while driving.
Of all the teen drivers involved in fatal accidents, 21% of them were distracted by their cell phones.
Peer pressure? 90% of teens expect a response to their text message within five minutes, so if someone is driving and gets a text, then they feel the need to respond quickly and texting while driving issues arise.
75% of teens say their friends text and drive.
77% of teens say their parents text and drive.
Drinking and Driving
Drinking and driving is an issue no one should take lightly and these drunk driving facts show why:
- Every day, 29 people are killed in the United States from alcohol-related vehicle crashes.
- In 2016, 10,497 deaths from alcohol impaired crashes.
- It is illegal to drive in any of the 50 states with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08 or higher. However, in 2014, 1,764 people were killed from alcohol-related crashes with a BAC under 0.08.
- One person is killed every 50 minutes in the United States due to drinking while driving accidents.
- Every two minutes, someone is injured in a drunk driving accident.
- About one-third of all traffic crash deaths in the United States involve drunk drivers (drivers with a BAC of 0.08 or higher).
- Drinking while driving is still the #1 cause of death on our roadways.
- Of the drivers arrested or convicted of drinking while driving, one-third of them are repeat offenders.
- On average, drinking and driving costs an American $800 per year.
- In 2013, drivers with BAC levels of 0.08 or higher that were involved in fatal crashes, one out of every three were between 21 and 24 years of age (33%). The next two largest groups were ages 25 to 34 (29%) and 35 to 44 (24%).
- On average, a drunk driver will drive 80 times under the influence before getting caught.
Teen Drinking While Driving Facts
Each year, there are 4,300 teens killed because of teen alcohol use. This is more than all other drugs combined.
For kids that start drinking before the age of 15, they are six times more likely to develop an alcohol dependence or abuse later in life.
For teenagers, car crashes are the #1 leading cause of death.
Of those car crashes, 1 in 4 involved an underage drunk driver.
Underage drinkers are also more reckless and less likely to wear seatbelts — 74 percent of the young DUI drivers involved in fatal accidents were unrestrained at the point of impact.
Drugged Driving
Driving under the influence of marijuana is an issue no one should take lightly and these drugged driving facts show why:
- After alcohol, marijuana is the most commonly used drug while driving.
- Drugged driving is dangerous! According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the effects of marijuana can include altered senses and sense of time, slow reaction time, anxiety, hallucinations and more.
- In 2015, 57% of fatally-injured drivers were tested for drugs. Of the 57% tested, 35.6% of them had marijuana in their system. (GHSA)
- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration conducted roadside surveys during 2013-14. They were down during weekday days and weekend nights. Of those tested during the weekday, 12.1% tested positive for illegal drugs, including marijuana and 11.7% tested positive for marijuana. Of those tested during the weekend, 15.2% tested positive for illegal drugs, including marijuana and 12.6% tested positive for marijuana.
- The use of marijuana has been increasing among drivers from 2007 to 2013-14. According to the NHTSA, the percentage of THC-positive drivers increased from 8.6 percent in 2007 to 12.6 percent in 2013-14. This is an increase of 47%.
- In 2015, GHSA found that more deaths occurred from drugged driving than drunk driving. Of the fatally-injured tested by the GHSA, 43% of the motorists who died had drugs in their system. Compare that to the 37% of motorists who died testing positive for alcohol.
- According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, drivers that have smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel are 65% more likely to get into a crash than those drivers who have not used marijuana.
Drugged Driving Facts For Teens
More teens are driving after smoking marijuana than after heavy drinking. A national study was conducted from 2009-2011 and it showed the percentage of high school seniors who drove after using marijuana was almost three times as high as those who drove after drinking heavily. (American Journal of Public Health)
In a 2012 survey, more than one in eight high school seniors admitted to driving under the influence of marijuana in the two weeks prior to the survey. (National Institute of Drug Abuse)
A Liberty Mutual and SADD survey found that 33% of teenagers believe it is legal to drive under the influence of marijuana. Adding to that, 27% of their parents believed it was legal also.
In 2013, 9.9 million people (3.8% of the population) reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs. This was highest among 18-25 year olds, as 10.6% reported driving under the influence of illicit drugs.
One in three college students reported driving after using marijuana.