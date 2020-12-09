BROOK — From January 1st to January 31st, the Brook Iroquois Washington Public Library will participate in Beanstack’s Fourth Annual Winter Reading Challenge, “Books Like Us,” sponsored by Simon and Schuster (S&S). We challenge our patrons ages 13 and up to read at least 450 minutes during the month of January and keep track of their reading on our Beanstack site at www.brook.beanstack.org. Thousands of libraries and schools across the nation will encourage their communities to read a target number of minutes and books.
Get cozy this January and explore a new author as you help us reach our winter reading goal. Prizes will be awarded for registration and completion of the challenge. For more information, call 219-275-2471 or visit our website at www.brook.lib.in.us. Happy reading, Brook Library patrons!