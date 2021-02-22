KENTLAND — After a 1-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, a decision has been made to go forward with having a 2021 A. J. Kent High School Alumni and Friends Banquet. The event is planned to take place on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at the Ryan Community Center.
The decision to move forward with the event was based on the anticipation that by June most people will have their COVID vaccination and that the pandemic will have abated, according to a release.
All are invited, old friends, new friends, South Newton graduates, and community members to share in this evening of good food, reminiscing, and connecting with others.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, June 12 and plan to attend this annual event.
Watch this newspaper and your mail for further information or call Marlene Sondgerath at 219-474-5089 or Dave Miller at 574-721-2502.