KENTLAND — Make plans to attend Haunted Histories early this October put on by the South Newton Drama Department. The show is a series of short plays which will be performed in the towns of Goodland, Kentland, and Brook. There will also be a segment in the high school auditorium that will feature the ghostbusting talents of Newton County’s Paranormal Investigation Team. Transportation will be provided, if needed. Presale tickets are available through the link on the South Newton website, or can be purchased at the door prior to each night of shows.
Show dates and times are as follows:
Thursday, October 1 through Saturday, October 3 – 5:00 pm; Sunday, Oct 4 – 2:00 pm. All times are Central. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students. Please note that there will not be seating in the towns, so bring a lawn chair and settle in for an evening of haunted history.