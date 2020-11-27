NEWTON COUNTY — This year's enrollment is being done through 4HOnline Version 2. To enroll, go to v2.4honline.com. Returning families will still use the same log in information they used last year with the previous version of 4HOnline. New families enrolling will be prompted to setup an account when they visit that website. We strongly encourage everyone to start the enrollment process early in case you encounter any issues with the new system. The enrollment deadline is January 15th, 2021.
The cost to enroll is $20 per youth membership with a maximum family cost of $60 when enrolling more than three members. Mini 4-H enrollments (grades K-2) are free. If you are interested in being an adult volunteer, the registration for volunteers is free. For more information about volunteer opportunities, please feel free to contact the Newton County Purdue Extension Office.
What is 4-H?
4-H began over 100 years ago, and has since grown into the largest youth development program in the nation. 4-H prepares young people to be leaders in their community and around the world through hands-on experiences alongside their peers and caring adults. Backed by a network of more than 6 million youth, 540,000 adult volunteers, 3,500 professionals, and more than 60 million alumni; 4-H delivers research-based programming around positive youth development. 4-H is delivered through America's 109 land-grant universities and the Cooperative Extension Service—reaching every corner of our nation. In Indiana, 4-H can be found in all 92 counties as delivered through Purdue Extension. Community clubs, afterschool programs, school enrichment, camps/workshops, and special interest programs are all ways youth across Indiana can be involved with the 4-H program. For more information on Indiana 4-H you can visit the Indiana 4-H website at extension.purdue.edu/4h.
What are projects?
Members have the opportunity to learn more about a subject matter that they choose to study through completing hands on activities. We refer to these as projects. In order to enroll in a project, members must sign up for them at the time of enrolling in 4-H. Each project has a manual that guides the youth through the learning process as well as a set of guidelines that helps them meet the project requirements. We provide adult volunteers and staff who are knowledgeable on that particular subject who will oftentimes provide workshops to allow the youth to learn about that topic in a social environment. Each project has a beginner, intermediate, and advanced level-this allows youth to build on their knowledge each year and continue to challenge their skills. Projects are meant to be worked on over time, providing an educational opportunity for youth outside of the classroom setting. Oftentimes, youth will exhibit and display their project at a local county fair in order to show the community what they have learned. For more information on Indiana 4-H you can visit the Indiana 4-H website at extension.purdue.edu/4h. Please note that not all projects on the State 4-H website are offered in every county.
Want to learn more?
If you are new or are considering joining or have any other questions about enrollment or 4-H in general, please contact the Newton County Purdue Extension Office at 219-285-8620 ext. 2800. We are open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm. If those hours don't work for you, Dallas Howard, the Extension Educator for 4-H Youth Development will also be having virtual office hours via Zoom every Monday and Thursday from 6pm to 7pm from now through December 17th. If you would like more information on how to attend those office hours, please contact the Newton County Purdue Extension Office, or email howard0@purdue.edu for the meeting information.