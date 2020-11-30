INDIANA — The State organization of Tri Kappa will award a variety of scholarships to college students throughout Indiana in the spring. Each State scholarship will be awarded in the amount of $1,500.00, Key or Vocational in the amount of $1000. Tri Kappa has provided scholarship awards since 1914 acknowledging students on the local, province and State levels. Chapters, provinces and the State organization combined, currently give nearly $500,000.00 annually honoring academic achievement.
Scholarship Chair, Kendra Schuette, of Kentland’s Epsilon Iota Chapter of Tri Kappa, is currently seeking applicants for the following:
Twelve $1,500 Academic Scholarships will be awarded. To apply students must be currently enrolled in a baccalaureate or graduate program, having completed at least one academic year. Criteria used by the Tri Kappa selection committee are academic achievement, strong goals, extracurricular activities, work experience and volunteer service.
Two $1000 Key or Vocational Scholarships (two total) are available to students throughout the state. These are directed to those students who have no previous degree beyond high school and have had a lapse in their education for at least five years. Any student enrolled in an accredited school offering an associate or baccalaureate degree, who has completed one semester may apply for the KEY scholarship. Vocational applicants should be students who are enrolled in an accredited vocational, technical or trade certifications program. Criteria used by the Tri Kappa selection committee are strong goals, work experience and volunteer service since high school.
Two $1000 Fine Arts Scholarships will be awarded statewide to students majoring in art, dance, drama, or music. To apply, students must be currently enrolled in an accredited baccalaureate or graduate degree program, having completed at least one academic year.
The $1000 Twanette Nutter Fleming Music Award stipulates that the applicant must be enrolled in a fully accredited course of study leading to a degree to teach music in a private, public, or parochial school, having completed at least one academic year.
The chapter is also offering the Province Seven Hilda Bowen Nursing Scholarship. Applicants are required to be at least 17 years of age or older and must have made an application to an accredited school of nursing which grants an associate degree, diploma, or bachelor’s degree; or to a licensed practical nursing program.
The chapter is hopeful that students will be brought to their attention so they may begin the process of submitting an application for State Tri Kappa scholarships. Students wishing to apply for any of these scholarships are encouraged to contact Kendra Schuette at 219-986-4678 or kschuette25@gmail.com by January 8th. The Tri Kappa State Scholarship Committee will meet in early spring to select the recipients.