LAFAYETTE — Due to the size, scope, and impact of the downtown Christmas Parade along Main Street, accompanied by the ongoing uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus in the upcoming weeks and months, it is with deep disappointment that the 2020 Christmas Parade is cancelled as determined by the Tippecanoe County Health Department. However, to keep the Christmas spirit alive during these difficult times, Santa has agreed to visit neighborhoods throughout Greater Lafayette known as the Santa Express Tour.
After careful consideration and consultations with the Tippecanoe County Health Department, Mayors of both cities, and the County Commissioners, it is in the best interest for the citizens and community to cancel this year’s parade. The City of Lafayette will provide a unique opportunity for Santa to visit neighborhoods throughout Greater Lafayette to deliver some holiday spirit and joy for the kids this year.
Santa will be coming through neighborhoods riding an antique Lafayette fire truck to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas. Joining Santa will be the USPS Mail Carriers to collect the children’s ‘Wish List’ for Christmas. A list of days, times, and neighborhoods will be released soon after conferring with Santa’s busy schedule.
So you better watch out. You better not cry. You better not pout as I’m telling you why. The Santa Express Tour will be coming to area neighborhoods soon.