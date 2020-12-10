NEWTON COUNTY — When COVID-19 first hit last spring, it wasn't long before schools in Indiana were sent to remote learning via a mandate from Governor Eric Holcomb.
What first appeared to be just an extended spring break lasted the remainder of the school year.
However, this school year, as schools have been working hard to get back to in-person learning, the challenges and the extra planning have been unlike any school year before.
Both Newton County Superintendents, Dr. Cathy Rowe at North Newton and Casey Hall at South Newton, have said this school year has been the most difficult and trying of their entire educational career.
"I am a firm believer that kids need to be in school not only for education but for the socialization," said Hall. "I am not a big fan of closing, then opening back up, and then closing again, but every day is a win when the kids can be here at school."
The decision to shut schools down and go to remote learning has not been an easy decision for either school corporation, and their decisions have been based on county COVID-19 cases, staff availability, and cases within each school district.
"We are in constant contact with all of the schools and the county health department," said Rowe. "We have to make decisions that are best for our district, and that may be different than other districts. Each county and community is different, and the guidelines are always changing. There is no playbook on how to handle this. We are all figuring this out as we go on."
"Our decision to close or to open back up is never taken lightly," added Hall. "It is not going to please everyone, but our number one priority is the safety of our students and of our staff."
So far for South Newton, according to its website, 507 students and staff members have either tested positive for COVID-19 this school year or had to quarantine due to being a close contact. Including having 208 students and staff members out from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, which accounted for 23 percent of the corporation's total population.
North Newton's website keeps track of the positive cases within the district daily. So far this school year, 26 students and 16 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
"We have had to shut down twice (a short break in October and from Nov. 11 to Nov. 24), and the main reason for those was because we had too many staff members out," added Rowe. " A lot of the time it is not because of the number of staff and students sick it is because of the close contact and the need to quarantine."
"The CDC does say school is the safest place for kids," said Hall. "However, when the community spread is so great, we worry about our kids possibly spreading it to their elderly family members. I don't want to look back and say the spread came from the school, and so far, the spread isn't coming from the schools. There hasn't been a lot of positive cases in our schools, but it's the close contacts. Two to three positive cases can take out so many people for close contact. When staff members become close contacts, that is when the problem gets even bigger. We had a hard time getting subs before. and this is making it even more difficult."
There is no doubt that this school year has been frustrating for students, teachers, administrators, staff members, and even parents and grandparents.
"I would estimate that 80 to 90 percent of an administrator's time since school has started has been dealing with COVID," Hall added. "The planning, scheduling, contact tracing, following the changing guidelines, it has been challenging. Patience and support are what we need right now."
While frustration has been building over the school year due to canceled events and athletics, school personnel have stepped up in unprecedented ways.
"Teachers and staff have gone above and beyond to follow the guidelines while also rethinking how they do their job," said Rowe. "They had to rethink how to layout their classrooms and who is sitting next to who. Bus drivers had to update their seating charts. They have all done an amazing job under some tough circumstances. By thinking outside the box, they have found ways to make it work."
"I can't express enough gratitude for our staff," Hall added. "It has been difficult, but I give them the utmost appreciation for how they have handled it. I feel education is an underappreciated profession, and I think over these past nine months, people have seen what it entails, and the appreciation is growing."
Rowe and Hall also said the support from their school boards, the health department, the community, parents, and grandparents have been helpful.
"We are all in this together and I think everyone has the best interests of the students and staff at heart," said Rowe. "Our school nurse and Kim (Durham) who was at the health department have been so amazing. Now with Kim at South Newton, she is continuing to help both school corporations, and she really has been a Godsend."
"Paula McCarthy has been a rock for us as the school nurse, and we are sure going to miss her," said Hall. "Kim is a great asset, and we are extremely happy to have her, and she has been a huge help from day one."
For North Newton, 20 percent of its student population chose to do virtual learning for the first semester, but that doesn't mean the schools are not keeping track of their progress.
"Some kids have done great but others have struggled with the virtual learning," said Rowe. "Our goal is to have the students here, we know its better for them to be here, but we understand families have different circumstances. The last thing we want to see is someone who was on track to graduate not graduate because they fell behind with virtual learning. If we see continued struggling for students who are virtually learning we will bring them back to in-person. We will stay with in-person learning as long as we can safely."
As for canceled athletics while schools are on shutdown, Rowe added that those decisions are based on masks not being worn at games, and the number of positive cases at the high school.
"They all factor into that decision," said Rowe.