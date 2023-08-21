Good discussions held by the North Newton School Board and Superintendent Middleton at the August meeting. Despite open positions and recent turnover, administrators reported positive feedback for the start of school. Board member, Mr. Bridgeman, appreciated the introduction his children got to the high school. Principal Heintz organized a fun event to orient the incoming students, both for those new to the school and the new seventh graders. Mrs. Heintz reported that sixty-five kids attended and had a positive experience through the activities and icebreakers.
One program that tops conversations and interest is the Lifewise Academy. Presented to the board in June, this biblical training is making a difference in classrooms, homes, and communities.
Thanks to a Supreme Court decision in 1952, students are allowed to leave school during the day for Bible instruction with parental permission. Newton County Lifewise leader, Barry Foster, calls it a win-win for schools and students. 76% of educators say that schools benefit through this program. Teachers are pleased with the improvements in behavior they are seeing from students involved. Currently, Morocco Elementary has Lifewise opportunities on Mondays and Tuesdays for grades 3-6, and Lincoln Elementary is implementing Lifewise for fifth and sixth graders.
The still vacant positions are a concern for the administration and board. Bob Gonczy stated, “We need to hire our own people who are from here and know what it’s like,” as many leave the corporation due to the time change and travel distance. The board is working on solutions to the employment issues.
Middleton thanked all corporation staff for their help in getting things in order for back to school. He complimented the custodians for making the buildings look good and extended gratitude to transportation director, Dave Clements, for working out all of the routes. Mrs. Reyes asked about the last minute changes to some of the routes and was told that they were changed due to numbers.
Finally, Middleton thanked Deb Miller for all of her help in bridging the information gap from the brand new school treasurer positions. “Without her, this school year would be impossible.”