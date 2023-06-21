Sergeant Nelson Davis

 Photo contributed

Lafayette District – Recently, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Nelson Davis to the rank of sergeant. In his new assignment, Sergeant Davis will serve in the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division, Employment Services Section, according to information provided.

Davis is a native of Benton County, Indiana, and graduated from Benton Central High School in 2008. Upon graduation, Davis attended Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette, IN. While at Ivy Tech, Davis obtained his associate degree in criminal justice. Davis graduated from Ivy Tech in 2010.