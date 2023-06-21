Lafayette District – Recently, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter announced the promotion of Senior Trooper Nelson Davis to the rank of sergeant. In his new assignment, Sergeant Davis will serve in the Indiana State Police Human Resources Division, Employment Services Section, according to information provided.
Davis is a native of Benton County, Indiana, and graduated from Benton Central High School in 2008. Upon graduation, Davis attended Ivy Tech Community College in Lafayette, IN. While at Ivy Tech, Davis obtained his associate degree in criminal justice. Davis graduated from Ivy Tech in 2010.
On March 16, 2012, Davis graduated from the 71st Indiana State Police Recruit Academy. After graduation, Davis was assigned to the Lafayette Post, where he primarily patrolled Montgomery County. During his career, Davis has served the State Police as a Field Training Officer, a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon, and a member of the Methamphetamine/Clandestine Lab Team. Davis has also received specialized training in forensic interviewing and crisis intervention.
Davis currently resides in Montgomery County with his wife, Mary Davis, and their three kids. Davis is also the son-in-law of retired Indiana State Trooper Mike Probasco.