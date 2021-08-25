MOROCCO — North Newton’s athletic department is experiencing trouble getting football officials for two of its games.
Officials have decided to move the Spartans’ varsity game with North Judson, originally scheduled for Friday, Sept. 3, to Saturday morning, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
Lack of officials also necessitates the need to move North Newton’s homecoming game with West Central on Friday, Sept. 17 to Thursday, Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. This game will now be senior night.
Homecoming for North Newton will be moved to the last game of the year on Oct. 15 when the Spartans entertain Tri-County.
“Sorry for the changes,” North Newton officials said, “but the only other option is to cancel without officials.”