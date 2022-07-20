End of
Summer Reading
KENTLAND — Kentland Public Library’s Oceans of Possibilities summer reading program ended July 18.
Reading logs and calendars can be dropped off at the library throughout the week of July 18-July 22; please make sure to include your name and phone number.
Grand prize drawings will be held and winners will be notified by phone. Adult prizes include gift cards to local merchants and children will receive ocean themed toys.
KPL would like to thank everyone who participated in this year’s summer reading program making it a great success!
For more information, call us at 219-474-5044 or visit the website @ https://www.kentland.lib.in.us/.
Midway Prize Winners
KENTLAND — Congratulations to Kentland Public Library’s Summer Reading Midway Prize winners!
Adults received a pair of grandstand tickets to this year’s Newton County Pun’kin Vine Fair. Tickets included a chance to see the Demolition Derby, Tractor Pull, Rodeo, and the Cincinnati Circus.
All the kids that brought in their reading calendars received a carnival pass for one night’s worth of fun at the fair.
KPL would like to thank everyone that participated and hope they enjoyed this year’s fair.
For more information, call us at 219-474-5044 or visit the website @ https://www.kentland.lib.in.us/.