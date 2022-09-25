The Kentland Fire Department unveiled the new Fire Station on Sept. 23 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a building tour as well as snacks and drinks.
The event took place from 3-5 p.m. at the new facility located at 309 E. Bailie Street in Kentland.
Members of the Fire Department as well as the town council were invited up during the ribbon cutting.
The process to complete this project began back in 2016 with a planning study, which helped influence the decision to build an entirely new facility rather than rehabilitate the previous building which served as the fire station since 1982.
“We obviously outgrew the old building,” said Kentland Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn.
“There were some structural issues with the old building. So, we had a choice to either rehab the building we had or to build new. With the way things are growing in our area, and to make room for a new apparatus and everything it just made more sense to build new.”
The new building has so far improved morale at the fire station and provides access to many amenities not present at the previous building.
“This facility is 1000 times better for us,” said Wittenborn. “We had a small meeting room in our old building, no kitchen, a single bathroom. Now we have a men's and women's bathroom with showers and the whole nine yards as well as a nice big kitchen where we can do pancake breakfasts. We also have our offices now. We didn’t have multiple offices before, we had one office that we shared between all the officers. So now there are multiple to use and get work done.”
The building also provides more space for vehicles, with there now being a total of five drive through bays as opposed to the previous five single bays.
“We have room for more trucks, which is kind of huge,” said Wittenborn. “I have a new tanker truck being built right now, and we have plans for a secondary brush truck for brush fires. There are also plans for the future for the possibility of another command vehicle. So it’s going to make things a lot better for us in the future as far as adding apparatus to our fleet.”
The funds to begin building the new $1.4 million fire station came from a combination of grants, loans and fundraisers. Kentland Town Council Board President Debby Shufflebarger was present at the ribbon cutting and recognized those responsible for helping get the project underway.
“A project of this magnitude takes time and is not possible without a dedicated group of individuals and a considerable amount of financial
support,” she said. Shufflebarter went on to mention those who contributed to the project by name. Those mentioned were:
-The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs
-The Newton County Commissioners and Newton County Council
-Jacob Shufflebarger, Jefferson Township Trustee
-John and Kathy Cassidy
-Don and Abby Funk
-The Kentland Fire Department Firemen
-The staff at the Jasper Newton Foundation
-The Kankakee Iroquois Regional Plan Commission
-Matt Wittenborn
Shufflebarger continued by thanking all of the other individuals, businesses, and organizations who personally donated to the project.
“We cannot thank you enough,” she said. “The town of Kentland is truly blessed with wonderful people.”