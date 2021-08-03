KENTLAND — The Kentland Rotary Club met to welcome and share an evening meal with the new Rotary District Governor on Tuesday, July 27.
Jane Roush is the new Rotary 6540 District Governor as a member of the Albion, Indiana, Rotary Club. Roush, who was sworn in as district governor in June, has served in many leadership capacities in Rotary and has multiple family members as Rotarians.
Roush replaces outgoing governor John Frischie of Kentland. The Rotary 6540 district covers the northern third of Indiana.
The new district governor has been involved and served in leadership roles with numerous local school and community organizations in addition to her involvement with Rotary International. Involvement in Rotary energizes Roush through networking, exercising the Rotary Motto of “Service above Self” and sharing that enthusiasm both in the community and globally.
Her years in philanthropic work give her a great appreciation for the humanitarian work done through the Rotary Foundation. According to Roush, “I value connections with people and sharing in passions that lead to great work.”
Roush and her husband, Alan, delight in their children and grandchildren. She loves to read, enjoys beach days on the small lake adjoining their home and traveling to explore new areas.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana University, Bloomington. Her professional life has provided her with many opportunities that include sales with Proctor & Gamble, executive director for the Kendallville Chamber of Commerce and served as the first director of the Parkview Noble Hospital Foundation.