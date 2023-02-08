There is roadwork on the horizon for the town of Kentland.
The town recently received a Community Crossings Matching Grant (CCMG) to be used to improve the city’s roadwork.
The roads that are slated to get worked on are: Railroad Street from Water Street to the area of 311 W Railroad, Allen Street from Water Street to First Street, Carroll Street from Third Street to Fourth Street, the intersection at Fallon Street and Wilson Street, and Oak Lane from Allen Street to the dead end.
“This is basically a paving project,” said Kentland Town Board President Debby Shufflebarger.
“Over the last several years the town of Kentland has always applied for a CCMG grant. We have been granted $148,152 and there is a local match that is required. So, the town of Kentland will add $49,384 to that, giving us just a little under $200,000 for road improvements.”
Each of the roads chosen to receive construction work were identified to be the roads that needed the most improvement.
“These roads will actually receive new asphalt,” Shufflebarger said. “They’ll be ground down and newly completed.”
The roadwork could start as early as this summer, with the project being put out for bid in either the February or March board meeting.
“The bids are due to us by April 4 of this year,” said Shufflebarger. “So it more than likely will be a summer project.”
Shufflebarger went on to thank Ken Smith of Municpal Civil for his assitance with the project.
