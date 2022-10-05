Magic Don’s Boo-rific Halloween Show
KENTLAND — It’s spooky, but not scary, and just plain fun for all ages.
Magic Don’s Boo-rific Family Halloween Show will mystify and amuse family members of all ages as things magically float through the air, other things vanish and something amazing appears! Meet the skeleton that just can’t seem to keep it together without some help from the audience and Frankie, who just can’t seem to keep his head on straight.
While Halloween fun is first, Halloween safety is also a key part of the show. Audience participation is a must at all Magic Don shows, so come prepared to create some Halloween magic.
Magic Don’s Boo-rific Family Halloween Show is coming to Kentland Public Library on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. The show is free and everyone is welcome. After the show, children will receive Halloween goody bags. For more information call the Kentland Library at 219-474-5044 or visit its Facebook page.
Medicare 101 Seminar
KENTLAND — Kentland Library will be hosting a Medicare 101 Seminar presented by Clifford Havens on Wednesday Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.
This seminar is for anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend: How do some qualify to have a lower Part B premium, or “Extra Help” paying for their prescriptions and/or Part D premiums? How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare? What are “Special Enrollment Periods” and why do some qualify to have these all year long? What does Medicare cover, what doesn’t it cover, and what might be your potential out-of-pocket exposure? What to consider when choosing Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans and Part D Prescription Coverage, as well as cost saving strategies for the years ahead.
Medicare annual enrollment period Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year.
You will be able to set up a work session after the seminar. Call the Kentland Library at 219-474-5044 with any questions.