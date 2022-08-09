Indy Tea Lady visit
KENTLAND — Come join the Indy Tea Lady at the Kentland Library on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m., CST.
She will share her knowledge of the benefits of teas and will bring along with samples of teas for tasting. You will also have a large variety of teas and accessories to purchase.
There will be a door prize basket with a teapot and an assortment of teas.
Please register by Sept. 26 by either coming to the library; calliing 219-474-5044, or go on the Library’s Facebook page or website at kentland.lib.in.us. Hope to see you there. Check out her website at teapots4u.com.
Summer reading
winners earn gifts
KENTLAND — Congratulations to this year’s summer reading grand prize winners at the Kentland Library.
Adults that finished the program’s reading requirements and handed in their completed reading logs won $50 gift certificates to various local merchants, including Murphy’s and Casey’s.
Kids received book bags and ocean-themed Lego kits.
KPL would like to thank everyone that participated in this year’s summer reading program and made it a great success. The library will be offering a variety of programming in the upcoming months and hope to see you there.
For more information on programs and events, visit our website at www.kentland.lib.in.us or follow us on Facebook.
Lego Club
KENTLAND — Come to the Kentland Library on Saturday, Aug.13 at 10 a.m. for some Lego building fun.
The mission for the day, should you choose to accept, will be to build a magic treehouse. Bring a friend and spend an hour visiting and creating. Legos will be provided.
No registration required. All ages welcome (preschool with an adult).