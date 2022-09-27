Medicare 101 Seminar
KENTLAND — Kentland Library will be hosting a Medicare 101 Seminar presented by Clifford Havens on Wednesday Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.
Medicare 101 Seminar
KENTLAND — Kentland Library will be hosting a Medicare 101 Seminar presented by Clifford Havens on Wednesday Oct. 26 at 2 p.m.
This seminar is for anyone already on Medicare, anyone approaching Medicare age (turning 65), any spouses and/or children of those on Medicare who help make these types of decisions, and anyone under 65 who is on disability and receiving Medicare benefits as well.
Some specific information that might be of interest to those who will attend: How do some qualify to have a lower Part B premium, or “Extra Help” paying for their prescriptions and/or Part D premiums? How and when can or should I enroll in Medicare? What are “Special Enrollment Periods” and why do some qualify to have these all year long? What does Medicare cover, what doesn’t it cover, and what might be your potential out-of-pocket exposure? What to consider when choosing Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans and Part D Prescription Coverage, as well as cost saving strategies for the years ahead. Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year. You will be able to set up a work session after the seminar. Call the Library at 219-474-5044 with any questions.
Loop Yarn Pumpkin Wreath
KENTLAND — The Kentland Library is ready to decorate for the fall season. If you are, join us on Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. We will be making a Loop Yarn Pumpkin Wreath. They are fun, easy to make, and free. This is a program for adults and registration is required. Limited to 10, so sign up soon. You can register at kentland.lib.in.us, the library’s facebook page, call 219-474-5044 or come to the library.
