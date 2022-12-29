The Kentland-Jefferson Twp. Fire Department released information about a fire located on the corner of East Lincoln Street and US 41.
According to the information provided, the fire department was paged out just after 12 p.m. on Dec. 29 for a structure fire at East Lincoln apartments.
"Upon arrival, we had flames showing through the front windows of a lower-level apartment," said Fire Chief Matt Wittenborn in a Facebook post. "We were able to make entry and get a quick knockdown on the fire. Once we made sure all occupants of the apartment complex were evacuated, we began to do some overhaul and clear the smoke from the complex."
Wittenborn went on to mention the cause of the fire.
"After a brief investigation, we were able to determine the fire started from bedding that had come in contact with baseboard heating. The fire was contained to a single unit which was a total loss and one adjacent unit with minor water damage."
The Kentland-Jefferson Twp. Fire Department wants to give special thanks to the Newton County Sheriff’s office, Goodland Police, Brook Fire, Goodland Fire, Newton County Dispatch, Kentland Police, Newton County EMS, and Newton County EMA. Your assistance with this incident was greatly appreciated.