Photo by ZACK WATERS
Donna Yarema stands with her different types of tea during her visit to the Kentland-Jefferson Township Public Library on Sept. 29.
Some area residents were treated to a visit from the "Indy Tea Lady" on Sept. 29.
Twenty-three people were in attendance for the program, which was hosted by the Kentland-Jefferson Township Public Library. There, participants were able to sample teas as well as listen to the story of how The "Indy Tea Lady" came to be.
The "Indy Tea Lady", whose real name is Donna Yarema McCoy, provides tea education classes where she imparts her knowledge on the different types of teas and their healing effects on the body. Her company, "TeaPots 'n Treasures" is based out of Indianapolis and was established back in 2002 after incidentally becoming a collector of teapots.
Yarema credits the success she has had with her company to the Lord. Per a pamphlet for Teapots 'n Treasures, she says; "My adventure has not been without pain, struggles, and problems. But I can tell you that with every bump in the road, I gave each one to Jesus to handle. You see, I am really the daughter of the king (Jesus that is) and I am able to go to Him because I am His heir. I have asked for his direction in every step."
Apart from the educational aspects of the company, they also sell hand-blended tea directly from their website (www.teapots4u.com). They also sell infusers and teapots.
