WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Mike Keller, of Sheldon, presented an interesting program April 30 at the Old Courthouse Museum. His program was “Identifying Native American Artifacts,” relating to artifacts specific to Iroquois County. His presentation took place following the Iroquois County Historical Society’s annual meeting.
Keller gave a short background of himself: He attended Sheldon High School, then Kankakee Community College. He took a break, was in the military, got married and had three kids. He didn’t get into hunting for Native American artifacts until a co-worker asked him if he wanted to go arrowhead hunting and Mike said “sure!” He asked the audience how many had arrow head collections, to which several raised their hands; but, when he asked how many knew how to identify them, hands went down.
The basic point of his program was “What You’re Not Picking Up.” He noted on his first trip out to look for arrow heads and the different things he found, it became a process for him. In his quest to learn about arrow heads and other artifacts, he did a lot of reading and research. He met many along the way who helped him get to where he would find information he needed, he visited Dixon Mounds and used the State Library. He began his education in identifying artifacts by focusing on his pottery sherds. The time spans for sherds are the Woodland period, early-middle Woodland, late Woodland; and the Mississippian period.
Generally, pottery sherds can be identifies to their specific time period based on the thickness of the piece, and, additionally, by the materials used in creating the pottery. In the early Woodland period, pottery was 5/8-inch thick, in the mid-Woodland era, pottery was ½-inch thick, in the late Woodland period pottery was 3/8-inch thick, and in the Mississippian period pottery is less than ¼-inch thick. Keller noted in his records “over time, the walls got thinner and the mix got better as their technology improved.”
With late Woodland pottery, the process of mixing the temper had improved and the interior temper, though still coarse, appears to be completely uniform. By the time pottery was created in the Mississippian period, “the interior is a fine mix of clay and ground shell.” During this period, Native Americans used ground shells in the mix, which gave the pottery a light gray appearance.
By reading books, Keller has developed a good understanding of artifacts. He picked up pieces and by reading the books he has been able to understand what he has piece-by-piece.
For individuals, the best way to identify their artifacts is to get a book and then go “page by page by page” until they can find their piece. He talked about how Catherine Williams, an ICHS member and museum volunteer, asked him if he could help identify the artifacts in the museum’s collection. To prep for that task, he created a diagram using the concept in which artifacts are identified by their base. There are several types of arrow heads, and the notching on the arrow head helps with the identification process. Some of the notchings are corner notch, side notch, straight notch, concave and basal, but there are others. Keller explained how to draw a line from the base to the notch. An example: For a corner notch, if you go to the base of the artifact and draw a line to the notch, the line will be at an angle; with a side notch, the line would be straight down.
One of the arrow heads Keller talked about is the turkey tail, which has incredible detail. Not all arrow heads have been named, so it may take a bit to identify something unusual.
Native American artifacts are made by pecking – they would find a stone similar to what they want their piece to look like and start pecking away. Of note, axe heads were not used to cut down trees but are thought to have been used to break ice for water during the winter. A pole axe was used for mining flint. There are also hoes, celts, scrapers and drill, to name a few artifacts. Knives were sharpened by scraping the “blade” criss-cross on rocks. As the knife became smaller, it eventually became a drill. A drill can be identified to the time period because the end of the drill is the end of the original knife/arrowhead.
A sandstone was used to sand down humps on cured hides, such as where a scar may be. Ochre, which is in red and yellow, can be mixed with bear grease and used to dye clothing. Vaping stones are stones which were heated and then water dripped on them to create steam. This method was used on the Lewis and Clark expedition when someone got sick – a tent-like contraption was made and the stones put inside to create steam. There are also loaf stones, which are shaped like a loaf of bread, and moccasin lasts, which is a stone in the shape of a foot used to shape leather or rawhide into moccasins or soles of moccasins. All particular tribes had their own designs of moccasins.
Axes can be identified by the grooves on them: some have grooves which go all the way around, some have a groove that goes ¾ around and a flat base. A stone which has a groove that goes all the way around and stops at the base is not an axe. Scrapers are another important tool as they are used for scraping hides. The pecking method is where the general design of the stone is made, then finished by sanding. Sanding can be done by mixing grease and sand, or using a creek and “sanding” in the water.
Keller finished his program with a question-and-answer session.